California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,009 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Verso worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Verso by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Verso by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso Co. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $636.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Verso Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Verso’s payout ratio is presently -13.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

