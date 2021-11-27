Callan Capital LLC Acquires 3,469 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 0.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.51. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

