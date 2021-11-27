Callan Capital LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $78.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

