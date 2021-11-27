Callan Capital LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Callan Capital LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $246.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.15. The firm has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

