Cameco Co. (CCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

CCO stock opened at C$30.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Cameco has a one year low of C$12.66 and a one year high of C$35.47. The stock has a market cap of C$12.32 billion and a PE ratio of -360.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.66.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$361.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.44.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

