Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $8,686,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 105.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPB traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

