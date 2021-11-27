Canaccord Genuity Trims Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Target Price to C$62.00

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AYRWF has been the subject of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $33.50 to $22.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.42.

AYRWF stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

