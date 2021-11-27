Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.22

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.22 and traded as high as C$35.53. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.44, with a volume of 89,064 shares.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CU. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.22.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
In related news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at C$3,661,206.22.
About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
