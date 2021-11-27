Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.22

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.22 and traded as high as C$35.53. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.44, with a volume of 89,064 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CU. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$790.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at C$3,661,206.22.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

