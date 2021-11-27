Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will report $49.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.34 million to $49.60 million. Cantaloupe reported sales of $38.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year sales of $201.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.66 million to $202.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $227.62 million, with estimates ranging from $218.95 million to $233.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

CTLP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CTLP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 168,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,467. The company has a market cap of $633.03 million, a P/E ratio of -178.40 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 98.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

