Canton Hathaway LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

