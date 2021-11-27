Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases Shares of 520 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 520 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

