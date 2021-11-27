Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 559 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,650,000 after buying an additional 129,177 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,309,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,796,000 after buying an additional 115,332 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,634,000 after buying an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $100,250,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI opened at $56.01 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $60.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

