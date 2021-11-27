Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 84,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of F opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

