Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

