Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.88.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $456.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.