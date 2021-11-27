Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 925 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $232.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.41.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

