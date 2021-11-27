Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 732 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.91%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

