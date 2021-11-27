Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $200.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.53. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.77 and a 1 year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $773,528 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.31.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

