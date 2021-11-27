Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 554 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 92,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,112 shares of company stock worth $909,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

