Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

