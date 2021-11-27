Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 71.54%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

