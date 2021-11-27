Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,153,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,812,000 after acquiring an additional 336,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,810,000 after acquiring an additional 108,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,790,000 after acquiring an additional 916,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTEX. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

OTEX stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.54%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

