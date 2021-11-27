Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 893 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $36.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

