Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 60.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,583,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

