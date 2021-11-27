Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 429 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 84,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,466,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.