Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $580,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 134.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 36,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,798 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,516. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $225.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.23 and a 200 day moving average of $194.10.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

