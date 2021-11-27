Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,264 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

