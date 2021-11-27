Carbon One Day Trading Volume Tops $132,506.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $132,506.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00078905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00104512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.96 or 0.07490013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,104.62 or 1.00227942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,221,154 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

