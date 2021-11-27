Cashaa (CAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.48 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. Cashaa has a market cap of $17.48 million and approximately $180,961.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cashaa coin can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00234024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Cashaa Coin Profile

Cashaa is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,508,698 coins. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Cashaa Coin Trading

