Casper Trading Up 36.5% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $503.65 million and approximately $66.15 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00064830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00078746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00104137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.38 or 0.07470284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,112.09 or 0.99991490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,500,392,351 coins and its circulating supply is 2,616,805,956 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

