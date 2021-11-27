CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.61. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CDK Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,637,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,005,000 after purchasing an additional 983,262 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,019,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,122,000 after purchasing an additional 437,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CDK Global by 15.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,973,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,617,000 after purchasing an additional 674,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 1,709.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CDK Global by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 266,688 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,951. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

