Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in General Electric by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 67,160 shares in the last quarter.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

Shares of GE stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of -188.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

