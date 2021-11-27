Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $315.01 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

