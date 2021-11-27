Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.21

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.21 and traded as high as $21.47. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 7,952 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $253.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $4,855,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $4,357,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $4,312,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $2,326,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,868 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

