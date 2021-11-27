Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report earnings of $4.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.29. Century Communities reported earnings of $2.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $13.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $14.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.26 to $16.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

NYSE:CCS opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

