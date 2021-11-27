Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Get Cerus alerts:

CERS opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.16. Cerus has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $670,187.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $873,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,087. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,666 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,989,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,481 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,793,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,308 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,399,000 after acquiring an additional 748,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerus (CERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.