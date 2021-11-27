ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHPT. Bank of America began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.06.

NYSE CHPT opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,017,743.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 180.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 55,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,488,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

