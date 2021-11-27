Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 207,353 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 207,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 387.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 398,567 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,725,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,134,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities cut Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bloom Burton began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

TRIL opened at $18.44 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

