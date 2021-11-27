Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IDT were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of IDT by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IDT by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDT by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDT by 5,774.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $222,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDT opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.20. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 43.25%.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

