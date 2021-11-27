Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 99,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after buying an additional 63,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $19.12 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNTE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

