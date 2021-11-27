Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$818.87 million and a PE ratio of -9.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.23. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.83 and a 1 year high of C$8.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.57.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

