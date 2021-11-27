Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $151.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CPK opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,009,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.