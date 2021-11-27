Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,703 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

NYSE CHWY opened at $69.39 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,469.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.83.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

