Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
CSSEP stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. 2,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $29.20.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.
