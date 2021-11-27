Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,992.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,992.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $21.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,686.88. 141,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,170. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,813.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,699.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

