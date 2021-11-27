Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.35

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.21.

About Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

