Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 378,932 EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 378,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

EJFA opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.