Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 125,014 Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,014 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPVIU. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

IPVIU opened at $9.87 on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

