Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 344,016 Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,016 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of InnovAge worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in InnovAge during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in InnovAge by 144.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INNV. Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair cut shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $7.61 on Friday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

