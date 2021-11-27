Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $133,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 94,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after buying an additional 80,007 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.